Liverpool report: Darwin Nunez poised for potential shock €100m exit

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez could be about to make a shock exit from the club, with interest high in his services.

The Reds are flying at the moment, finding themselves top of the Premier League, the Champions League league phase and into the fourth round of the FA Cup. But Nunez has started just seven times for Arne Slot, with the Dutchman favouring other options in attack.

With Luis Diaz preferred as a No.9, the Uruguayan target man has been out of favour – and now Liverpool are believed to be interested to be interested in cutting their losses.

Liverpool could sell Darwin Nunez to a familiar face – and make back what they spent

Liverpool boss Arne Slot could be about to sell Darwin Nunez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nunez became Liverpool's second-most expensive signing ever when he joined from Benfica back in 2022.

The forward was coming off the back of a stellar Champions League campaign in which he'd scored against the Reds, along with a host of other elite clubs. But just 22 goals in 80 Premier League appearances later, Liverpool are looking to recoup their losses.

Nunez has struggled at Liverpool (Image credit: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

A report from Anfield Watch, backed up by Spanish outlet Fichajes, claims that Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus is pushing for his club to sign Nunez.

Jesus worked with Nunez at Benfica and is keen on reuniting with the star. The Saudi side, meanwhile, are keen on adding stars in their prime, rather than ageing talents who have made headlines.

Liverpool are said to be holding out for £85 million for the star – a fee close to that which they originally paid.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, this is an opportunity that the Merseysiders are keeping in mind, rather than a set plan that they are relying on.

Jorge Jesus knows Nunez well from Benfica

With the potential churn of losing several stars over the summer, FourFourTwo understands that Liverpool aren't desperate to sell Nunez, despite his disappointing form. Still, if a club should offer a respectable fee, it would be taken seriously. Whether the Saudi Pro League are that serious remains to be seen right now.

Nunez is worth €65m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest this week when Premier League action returns.