Liverpool 'likely' to lose Mohamed Salah to 'unbelievable' offer from Saudi Arabia: report

Liverpool could be set to lose Mo Salah before transfer deadline day on Friday, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad preparing to offer an eye-watering deal to sign him.

CBS Sports claimed that Al-Ittihad are ready to offer Liverpool around £130m for the 31-year-old earlier this week, with Salah set to earn astronomic wages similar to what Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar earn in the Middle East.

Liverpool are adamant that Salah won't leave the club this summer, with Jurgen Klopp brushing off any indication that the Egyptian star would depart Anfield after the Reds' 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Salah looks set to depart Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, former Premier League midfielder-turned-football journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Salah will likely leave Liverpool before their next game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fjortfort, who played for Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, stated: "I understand it’s likely that Salah will leave Liverpool this week.

"The money offered to player AND club is just unbelievable. The fact that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia closes 7th of September (as stated at Saudi - FA site - other places says even 20th) makes this also more complicated."

As Fjortfort highlights, Al-Ittihad have a week longer to conclude a deal for Salah than Premier League clubs have before the deadline, meaning Liverpool will have to act quickly to find a replacement.

A resolve in negotiations, therefore, will need to be found fast, with the transfer deadline in the UK on Friday, September 1 at 11pm BST.

Salah has netted 187 goals in 308 appearances for Liverpool and is now the fifth-highest scorer in the club's history following his strike against Bournemouth on the Premier League's second matchweek this season. Replacing him seems like the impossible task.

Klopp will have to find a replacement for Salah very quickly (Image credit: Getty Images)

