Liverpool advancing in discussions over wonderkid midfielder, with possible breakthrough in deal: report

Liverpool are advancing on a deal for a highly-rated young midfielder, after receiving what could be the breakthrough in making a deal happen.

The Reds are looking to finish the transfer window strongly after a testing few months in which only three faces have come through the door. Club legend Jamie Carragher has labelled the club's decision-makers "embarrassing" for entering the season without a recognised defensive midfielder, with Wataru Endo only joining later.

New sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has identified a fourth midfielder to sign this summer, however, using his German contacts to pursue a third Bundesliga buy in a row.

Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is looking at bringing in yet another Bundesliga star (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

According to 90min, Liverpool are in advanced talks with Bayern Munich over the signing of Dutch starlet, Ryan Gravenberch. They have been boosted in recent days, too, by the Bavarian giants relaxing their stance on a sale.

The Athletic have stated that while many at the Allianz Arena are impressed with the 21-year-old, manager Thomas Tuchel has been indifferent to the idea of integrating him, preferring instead for his employers to purchase him a more natural defensive midfielder to give him another option alongside Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

Gravenberch has started just three games at Bayern since completing his move from Ajax last year. Omitted from Louis van Gaal's World Cup 2022 squad, the midfielder is now looking for more minutes.

Manchester United have been linked with Gravenberch, too, thanks to Erik ten Hag's connection as his former manager at the Johan Cruyff Arena. United still need a midfielder capable in the second phase but look set to pursue Sofyan Amrabat instead.

Ryan Gravenberch is on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Peter Lous/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Liverpool could use Gravenberch as a No.8 in their system alongside one of Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister, with Endo anchoring as a No.6.

The midfielder is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €30m.

