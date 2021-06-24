Liverpool transfer news: Aston Villa look to ward off interest in John McGinn with £50million valuation

Liverpool are looking to strengthen in midfield and have their sights set on the industrious John McGinn, who started all three of Scotland’s games at the Euros.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are aware of Liverpool’s interest but hope to keep hold of McGinn, who they value at £50million, beyond this summer.

The 26-year-old is a bundle of energy, desire and intent and Jurgen Klopp believes that he would be a perfect replacement for the departing Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Netherlands captain recently brought an end to a memorable five-year spell at Anfield, electing to join Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires.

A willing runner with technical quality, he plays a more advanced role for his country and impressed during the group stages of Euro 2020, scoring three goals.

At Liverpool, Wijnaldum’s priority was to close players down and win the ball high up the pitch before quickly shifting it on to the team’s matchwinners.

Klopp believes that McGinn is well-suited to performing a similar role, having been captivated by his all-action display in Villa’s shock 7-2 win over the Reds last season.

McGinn was everywhere that day, routinely stealing the ball off the opposition and setting his side on the attack.

He scored Villa’s third goal and set up their seventh for Jack Grealish as Liverpool succumbed to a humiliating defeat that put the first dent in their bid to retain the title.

Andy Robertson has let his Scotland teammate know how highly Klopp rates him but Villa are determined to hold onto one of their most influential players.

McGinn joined the club from Hibernian in 2018, winning promotion via the play-offs at the end of his first season.

He took the step up to the Premier League in his stride and will hope to keep on progressing, whether that’s with Villa or not.