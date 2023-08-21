Liverpool in 'advanced talks' for wonderkid midfielder on bargain deal: report

Liverpool are in discussions over signing a highly-rated young midfielder to bolster the ranks in their squad.

The Reds are still lacking in numbers in the centre of the park but picked up their first win of the season at the weekend at home to Bournemouth, with new signing Wataru Endo coming off the bench. Manager Jurgen Klopp would like another signing or two in midfield though, with Cody Gakpo playing in there of late.

With just under two weeks to go before the window closes, Liverpool could yet be set for a flurry of activity – and have reportedly stepped up attempts to land one particular young star.

Wataru Endo played his debut for Liverpool at the weekend (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The Daily Mail says that the Merseysiders are in talks to bring Ryan Gravenberch to Anfield this summer, having held interest in him for a year now – with assistant Pep Lijnders perhaps influential in the deal.

Lijnders has played a bigger role in recruitment since the exit of sporting director Michael Edwards according to the Telegraph, with the Dutchman said to be key in the decision to move for Gakpo. Gravenberch is another Dutch star – who could increase the presence of Netherlands internationals at Melwood.

VIDEO: Who's Winning The Premier League This Season?

Since joining Bayern Munich last summer, the 21-year-old has struggled to make an impact on the first team but could find that a move to Klopp's 4-3-3 would help him to rekindle his touch. The young star is a perfect fit for the system and is able to affect play in all phases.

Having joined for just £16 million last summer, Gravenberch could well be sold on a deal that suits the Reds compared to some of the more expensive targets they've had in the crosshairs. Liverpool could even broker a loan move with an agreed fee at the end, either compulsory or optional.

Ryan Gravenberch could be on Liverpool's radar (Image credit: Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is said to be a fan of the young midfielder but with plenty of competition at the Allianz Arena has started just three games since making his move from Ajax.

Gravenberch is valued by Transfermarkt to be worth €30m.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few weeks of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.

In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.