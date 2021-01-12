Liverpool transfer news: January move for Dayot Upamecano ‘absolutely impossible’

Liverpool will not be signing Dayot Upamecano in the January transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are said to be in the market for a new centre-back after Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez succumbed to serious injuries that look set to keep them out for the remainder of the campaign.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been repurposed as central defenders in recent weeks, while Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips have also deputised in the heart of the backline.

Liverpool are one of several clubs to have been linked with a move for Upamecano , but Romano says it will be “absolutely impossible” for the Reds to agree a deal this month.

The Frenchman is available for £40m this summer due to a buyout clause in his contract.

Leipzig could potentially receive a higher fee were they to cash in on the defender this month, but the Bundesliga side have no intention of doing so.

Moreover, Liverpool’s financial situation would make it very difficult for them to fund such a costly transfer in the middle of the season.

"Jurgen Klopp has been so honest when he spoke about not doing business in this market. Not always are they honest, but he was on this occasion,” Romano told Sky Sports .

"He is looking for opportunities, but spending £60m on Dayot Upamecano or this kind of centre-back is absolutely impossible in this window for Liverpool.

“If they have a good opportunity, they will think about it in the coming weeks. But if not, I'm sure Liverpool will stay with this squad and look to extend the contract of Virgil van Dijk.

"They will look into opening negotiations on a new deal and then next summer they will also look to sign a player in defence."

Liverpool face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

