Liverpool line up replacement for Mohamed Salah, following Saudi offer: report

Liverpool are lining up their replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Nuno Espirito Santo's Al-Ittihad have apparently offered around £150 million to the Reds for the Egyptian King, with a further £1.5m a week to Salah should he wish to join. Liverpool have rejected the bid, according to reports.

Saudi paper Okaz sensationally says that a move has been agreed, while Al Riyadiah suggested he could earn over £150 million from two years playing in the Pro League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp doesn't want to let Salah leave (Image credit: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, The Mail reports now that Liverpool have begun looking for replacements – despite manager Jurgen Klopp insisting that his talismanic forward was not for sale.

Talking on Mail Sport's It's All Kicking Off Transfer Show, Chief Football Reporter Sami Mokbel says that he doesn't think that Salah will be sold – but that the Merseysiders are planning for the possibility all the same.

VIDEO: The GENIUS Way Liverpool Beat Newcastle With 10 Men

"My information is that they were perhaps manoeuvring themselves into a position to strike for certain forwards who may be available in the market for the contingency of Mo Salah departing," Mokbel claimed.

"As much as they want to keep him, I don't think it is beyond the realms of possibility that he departs for Saudi Arabia."

Mohamed Salah could well depart for big money before the end of the transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

A couple of months before signing his last Liverpool contract, the prolific goalscorer exclusively told FourFourTwo that "it's not all about the money", suggesting the day he leaves Liverpool will be really sad.

“This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and it’s like a family here,” Salah told FFT.

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool transfer news is coming thick and fast as we enter the final few days of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up about the club’s decision to launch a mega-money bid for Caicedo – but the Reds manager could be on his way out of Anfield sooner than anticipated. Meanwhile, Liverpool are targeting as many as four midfielders amid their struggles in the transfer market.

In our season preview of all 92 clubs, FourFourTwo discusses how Liverpool can get back to winning ways, with Salah proving pivotal in any future success this season.