Liverpool star Mohamed Salah edging closer to Saudi Arabia move, say Saudi reports

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is on the brink of agreeing a move to the Saudi Pro League.

That's according to reports from the Middle East which say that the Egyptian King will link up with the likes of N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and former team-mate Fabinho imminently, swapping working under Jurgen Klopp to Nuno Espírito Santo. Liverpool have already sold two players to the league this summer, in the aforementioned Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who signed for Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq.

But Salah would represent the biggest coup of the three – and would be perhaps the biggest signing yet for the league, given that the attacker is still at the peak of his powers.

Mohamed Salah will link up with Karim Benzema shortly, according to Saudi reports (Image credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

According to Arriyadiyah, Salah is seriously considering a mega-money offer from Al-Ittihad and could be moving to the league imminently as its next big star. The 31-year-old was reportedly approached earlier on in the transfer window but rejected advances.

Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, publicly denied any move on Twitter, however, replying to a tweet about the player's future in the Middle East to categorically state, "Neither Mohamed nor I discussed this with anyone."

Salah only signed a new three-year contract with Liverpool last summer. Months before, the star told FourFourTwo exclusively that his future would not be dictated by money, “This club means a lot to me – I’ve enjoyed my football here more than anywhere, I gave the club everything and it’s like a family here.”

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested meanwhile that Liverpool would look to replace an outgoing Salah with Juventus star, Federico Chiesa.

Mo Salah told FFT that he wanted to remain at Liverpool, months before signing his last contract (Image credit: Nick Eagle Photography)

Liverpool are still on the hunt for midfield reinforcement and another defender before Deadline Day

Salah is valued at €65 million by Transfermarkt.

