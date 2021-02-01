Liverpool transfer news: Reds close in on cut-price deal for Preston centre-back Ben Davies

Liverpool are on the verge of completing the signing of Preston defender Ben Davies, according to reports.

The Reds are currently without their three first-choice centre-backs, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez unlikely to play again this season.

Joel Matip is currently out injured too, while stand-in central defender Fabinho is also on the treatment table.

Jordan Henderson and Nathaniel Phillips were deployed in the heart of the backline for Sunday’s 3-1 victory over West Ham.

But Jurgen Klopp is now set to add to his options, with Davies poised to complete a move to Anfield before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Davies has less than six months remaining on his Preston deal and was widely expected to depart Deepdale this summer.

However, his exit has been pushed forward due to Liverpool’s desperation to sign a natural centre-back.

According to Sky Sports , the Premier League champions will pay just £1.6m for the 25-year-old.

Preston will receive an upfront fee of £500,000 and could pocket add-ons totalling £1.1m.

They have also agreed a clause which will see them earn 20 per cent of any profit Liverpool make from selling the centre-back.

Davies is booked in for a medical on Merseyside on Monday morning, with the Reds hoping to announce a deal in the afternoon.

Celtic had previously been in pole position to sign Davies, but Liverpool’s entry into the race ended their chances of completing a transfer.

Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United were also linked with the Englishman, who came through the Preston academy.

Liverpool were linked with various other centre-backs but were wary of targeting a player based abroad due to potential complications of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Davies could make his debut in Wednesday’s meeting with Brighton, although Henderson and Phillips will be favourites to start at centre-back.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 53% . All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but for less than half price...

NOW READ

RANKED FourFourTwo's 50 Players of the Season... so far

FANS' VIEW What do you miss most about going to the football? FourFourTwo followers have their say

QUIZ! Can you name the 60 highest winter transfers by Premier League clubs?