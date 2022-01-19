Liverpool transfer news: Reds make incredible Youri Tielemans bid, with the Leicester star agreeing to move

Liverpool transfer news is heading into overdrive as the window ticks on – and now Youri Tielemans has been reported as heading for Anfield.

The Reds have a long-standing interest in the Belgian, if rumours are to be believed, and could well snare Tielemans for a lot cheaper than he could perhaps be expected to leave for. The contract situation at the King Power Stadium is worrying Foxes chiefs, according to both El Nacional and Football365.

Tielemans has apparently announced his intention to his employers to leave after three years in the East Midlands – and given that he has just 18 months left on his current deal, Leicester have reportedly agreed to a sale, knowing they would rather cash in than lose the star for nothing.

The club have managed to extract maximum value from transfers in the past, including the likes of Harry Maguire leaving for a world-record fee for a defender, Riyad Mahrez moving to Manchester City for £60m and Ben Chilwell going to Chelsea for close to £50m.

As recently as last summer, the club refused to be low-balled by Arsenal for James Maddison, holding out for a £60m figure that was never met by the north Londoners. It would seem, however, that they may be forced to accept a lower fee on the Tielemans front.

The 24-year-old, who scored the winner in last season's FA Cup final, is a target for Real Madrid as well as Liverpool, according to reports, with Los Blancos eyeing up the player as a long-term replacement for long-serving Toni Kroos in the heart of midfield.

Leicester, too, would prefer not to sell to a Premier League rival but ultimately, the central midfielder's preference will be the driving force in whatever deal is agreed.

Tielemans is valued at £49m on Transfermarkt.

