Liverpool report: Jarrod Bowen wants Anfield switch, with Reds set to move

Liverpool are "keeping close tabs" on West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen – and the admiration is mutual.

Football Insider claims that the winger, who has been one of the Irons' standout performers this season with eight goals, is open to moving to Anfield, as the Reds step up their pursuit of cover in attack.

Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, leaving Jurgen Klopp a little short of players to choose from at the top of the pitch. Bowen, however, has been a long-term target for the Reds and could well challenge for a starting spot in a similar way to how Diogo Jota has broken into the line-up.

It's thought that the former Hereford United player would be a good fit for his off-ball running and work rate as well as his final product in front of goal.

While Bowen has featured as a right-winger since moving to east London from Hull City in 2020, the 25-year-old would no doubt struggle to start regularly in that position for the Merseysiders – given that Salah currently operates there.

Bowen could be used as a more conventional winger on the left under Klopp or he could be used as a more advanced midfielder in a 4-3-3, using his dribbling ability and final ball in a similar way to how Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has adapted as a right-winger.

Alternately, Klopp could deploy Salah up front and move to a 4-2-3-1, as he has on a number of occasions in the past.

Liverpool are also said to be looking at Luis Diaz of Porto to improve the attack.

More Liverpool news

TRANSFER REPORT 'Colombian Cristiano Ronaldo' to join for a bargain – thanks to a release clause trick

TEAM NEWS ‘We need him desperately’ – Jurgen Klopp stresses importance of Takumi Minamino

FA CUP Steve Morison relishing Liverpool test after Cardiff beat Preston in FA Cup