Liverpool report: 'Remarkable' wonderkid midfielder in talks over move

Liverpool are deep in talks with a "remarkable" midfield talent over a summer move.

After the recent reports that Liverpool can't afford to compete (opens in new tab) for Jude Bellingham, a host of midfield talents have been linked with the Reds instead. Jurgen Klopp is expected to make sweeping changes to his squad this summer following what may end up as his worst season at Anfield.

The Merseysiders are expected to sign more than one player for the centre of the park – and are now said to have moved on from the Bellingham interest after staging talks with one target who may cost as little as £25 million.

Liverpool are no longer after Jude Bellingham, according to reports (Image credit: Getty)

Dutch outlet Telegraaf (opens in new tab) have claimed that Anfield officials have already met up with representatives of Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch, as Liverpool look to snare him just a year after he left Ajax for Bavaria.

The deal would continue a theme for the Reds, as assistant manager Pep Lijnders sees his influence appear to grow within the club. The Dutchman was influential in the move for his countryman Cody Gakpo in January according to the Telegraph (opens in new tab) – and Gravenberch is another highly-rated young Dutchman.

Despite the 20-year-old struggling to get into Bayern's midfield ahead of the established, all-German pairing of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, Gravenberch has big fans – including Premier League legend Jaap Stam, who called the player "remarkable" in an interview with TuttoJuve (opens in new tab) last year.

Given that Liverpool were hoping to sign two midfielders this summer, spending less than £30m on one would give them the opportunity to go out and buy a bigger name for more.

Ryan Gravenberch is reportedly in talks with Liverpool (Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

The Reds are still linked with the Premier League quartet of Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister – all of which would likely cost upwards of £50m.

Gravenberch is valued at €30m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

