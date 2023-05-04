Liverpool report: James Milner's next move 'all but done' to Premier League rivals

Liverpool star James Milner looks set to leave Anfield this summer, with his next move, "all but done".

The midfielder made the short hop from Manchester to Merseyside in 2015 when he joined at the end of his Manchester City contract. Since then, he's won just about everything at Liverpool, becoming one of the leaders of Jurgen Klopp's side.

But Milner – who made his Premier League debut in 2002 – turns 38 next season. Though Klopp would love to keep the No.7 in the fold, in part for his leadership skills, there are plenty of areas of the side that need upgrading, with midfield one of the biggest areas that needs improvement.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to keep Milner (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports News (opens in new tab), rivals for the top six, Brighton & Hove Albion, will sign Milner this summer on a free transfer, with the player himself "blown away" by Roberto De Zerbi.

"Milner has heard testimonies of how great De Zerbi is with the elder statesmen in the squad, viewing them more than just players but teachers, even to the coaching staff," the report reads. The Seagulls look set for European football next season, with The Athletic (opens in new tab) claiming that Watford's Joao Pedro will become their next signing.

Milner is actually taking his coaching badges (opens in new tab) at the moment at Liverpool. He could well retire after the end of next season, though hasn't set a date as yet.

The midfielder will join Adam Lallana, who also moved from Liverpool to Brighton on a free transfer.

Adam Lallana also moved from Merseyside to Sussex (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool are believed to be looking for defensive cover as well as two new midfield additions this season.

Milner is valued at around €2 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Liverpool stories

Liverpool's failed pursuit of Jude Bellingham has led to discussion over who is to blame, with This Is Anfield writing that the fault lies with both Jurgen Klopp and ownership FSG for FourFourTwo.

The Reds are looking at a number of possible alternatives, including Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella, Brighton midfielder Moises Caidedo and Chelsea fringe midfielder Conor Gallagher. Ex-Red Jose Enrique has questioned whether the Merseysiders even needed Bellingham, anyway.