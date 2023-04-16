Liverpool report: Sadio Mane set for sensational return – 12 months after leaving Bayern Munich

Liverpool could provide Sadio Mane an incredible return, following his explosive Bayern Munich fallout.

Senegalese superstar Mane made headlines in the week after punching his team-mate Leroy Sane after an on-field argument during Bayern's defeat to Manchester City. Mane was suspended and fined by his employers.

With Mane struggling to impress in his first season in German football, however, it's been suggested that he could look for a new club again this summer – and one incredible option.

Sadio Mane had an altercation with Leroy Sane following Bayern's defeat to Manchester City (Image credit: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

According to Football Insider (opens in new tab), the player has told friends he "misses Liverpool" and is "aching" for a Premier League return.

Liverpool have endured a tough season without Mane, as Darwin Nunez has stepped up to replace the outgoing No.10. Nunez has scored eight times in the Premier League for the Reds but has failed to unanimously win over fans.

Mane could be available for just £25 million, after leaving Anfield for over £30m, as Bayern look to cut their losses on a player who recently turned 31.

Still, it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp would want to bring the player back to the side given that he let him leave last summer and has already replaced him with a few new signings in the last 15 months.

Would Jurgen Klopp want to bring Mane back to Merseyside? (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz in January 2022 to play left-wing before Fabio Carvalho joined for free in the summer. Darwin Nunez then signed to play as a centre-forward – before moving out wide when the Reds bought Cody Gakpo in the most recent January transfer window.

Mane is valued to be worth around €45m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

