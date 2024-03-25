Liverpool star to run down contract, with future unclear ahead of Jurgen Klopp's departure: report

Liverpool could lose one first team star at the end of the season, who is waiting to find out Jurgen Klopp's successor before making a decision on his future.

Klopp announced in January that he will be leaving Liverpool in the summer, while there are also changes within the staff structure at Anfield, too, as Richard Hughes looks set to join as sporting director from Bournemouth.

As a result, one player is waiting for things to become clearer at the club before finalising his career plans.

Klopp is set to leave in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Thiago Alcantara is still waiting to make a decision on his future, despite his contract expiring in the summer.

The report suggests that the 32-year-old wants to see who will replace Klopp in charge of Liverpool in the summer before making a decision, with the structure of the hierarchy also a consideration for the Spaniard.

Whether Liverpool will decide to offer Thiago a new contract remains to be seen, too, considering he has played just five minutes all season, during Liverpool's 3-1 February defeat to Arsenal. A hip injury sustained last April kept him out for 10 months, with a muscular injury then halting his comeback following that game.

Thiago's contract is running out at Liverpool (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Since January 1, Thiago has had the ability to speak to clubs outside of England, and it seems he's not short of potential suitors, either. According to Romano, multiple sides in Europe and elsewhere in the world are keen to explore a deal for the midfielder, though no concrete offer has been made.

Thiago joined the Reds in September 2020 from Bayern Munich for £25m on a four-year deal, winning the FA Cup in 2022. Prior to this term, he has proved an important player for Klopp's side, too, making 30, 39 and 28 appearances in all competitions across the past three seasons.

