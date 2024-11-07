Liverpool working on deal for Brazilian superstar - to fix their one weakness: report

Arne Slot might be getting a big signing to help win the league

Liverpool are looking to bring in a Brazilian star to firm up their squad – and fix the one issue that they have left in the team.

Arne Slot has enjoyed a phenomenal start to life on Merseyside, with his team top of the Premier League and the Champions League league phase. Liverpool have bucked any expectation of a post-Jurgen Klopp hangover and are looking like mounting a challenge for silverware this season.

Slot is yet to really revolutionise this team either, making just the one addition over the summer in the form of Federico Chiesa – though there could well be new faces arriving over the coming months.

Liverpool are working on a move for a Brazilian defensive midfielder

Ryan Gravenberch has been excellent for Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool pursued a move for Martin Zubimendi over the summer, reportedly having talks over a deal, only for the Real Sociedad man to opt to remain in the Basque Country.

But though Ryan Gravenberch has impressed hugely in the No.6 role, Slot would still like another player as an option in that position. Wataru Endo has had very little game time this season, following a solid first campaign under Klopp, with the defensive midfield position said to be a weakness for the club ever since the departure of Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool never really replaced Fabinho (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, Corriere dello Sport in Italy has delivered the news that Liverpool have been working on a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson “for months”.

The Atalanta star was a key component in La Dea's incredible Europa League triumph last season and could play in the centre of the park alongside Gravenberch, rather than ousting him from the line-up.

The report states that Manchester City have also been interested in the star, who could replace Rodri, who is ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now. Juventus are also said to hold an interest.

In June, it was reported that Liverpool had made a €45 million bid for the star. Sports Zone later corroborated that information, stating that Ederson was “close to an agreement”.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Ederson would be the ideal signing for the Reds. Not only would he complement Gravenberch nicely in Liverpool's midfield, he isn't too big a player to be dropped altogether, meaning that he would be a decent squad option but able to sit out games that don't suit his skillset.

Ederson is worth €45m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool take on Aston Villa this weekend when Premier League action returns.