Liverpool will be back after 'oustanding season', vows Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is sure the Reds will bounce back following their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

Klopp's side were left frustrated as Man of the Match Thibaut Courtois pulled off a number of spectacular saves and only lost out to a second-half goal scored by Vinicius Junior.

It is a something of an anti-climax for the Reds as they finish the season with two trophies - the domestic cups - but miss out on the two biggest prizes of all.

Liverpool lost out to Manchester City by a point in the Premier League and were beaten by a single goal in the final of the Champions League.

"These boys played an outstanding season," Klopp said after the game in Paris. "The two competitions we couldn’t win, we didn’t win for the smallest possible margin – one point, 1-0.

"What does that say? [Manchester] City during the season were one point better and tonight Madrid were one goal better. That says nothing about us.

"The difference between 2018 and now is that I see us coming again. In 2018 I wished it but I couldn’t know. But these boys are really competitive, they have an incredible attitude, it’s a fantastic group and we will go again definitely."

Despite the disappointment of the last two weekends, Liverpool fought for all four major trophies right until the end and played in 63 games - every fixture possible for them - in 2021-22.

"Tomorrow, we will celebrate the season," Klopp said. "It’s good that we don’t have to do that now immediately. But after a night’s sleep and maybe another talk or speech from me, the boys will realise how special it was what they did.

"Even if nobody on this planet would understand that we have a parade tomorrow, we still will do it and I really hope that everybody who has the chance to get to Liverpool is there tomorrow and celebrates together with us a fantastic season which we all had together.

"It didn’t end like we wanted but yeah, that’s facts. But, how I said, the club is in a good moment, we will go again."