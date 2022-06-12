Liverpool's Mohamed Salah: I'll do everything to win Ballon d'Or
By Ben Hayward published
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has revealed he dreams of becoming the second African player to win the Ballon d'Or
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he will do everything in his power to win the Ballon d'Or.
To this day, George Weah remains the only African player to have claimed the prestigious prize and Salah has revealed he hopes to emulate the Liberian legend.
"I want to win it to join George Weah, the only African [to have won the award]," the Egyptian attacker told France Football.
"For this year, the defeat against Real Madrid is a disadvantage, even if I played a good game in the final. But it doesn't cancel out everything I've achieved for months.
"Let's wait for the vote. And if I'm not Ballon d'Or in 2022, I'll do everything I can to be the next one."
Salah finished seventh in last year's Ballon d'Or vote and admits he was upset by that placing.
"It's true that I was shocked by my ranking in 2021," he said.
For his part, Weah won the Ballon d'Or in 1995 after moving from Paris Saint-Germain to AC Milan that summer.
The Liberian, pictured alongside Salah above as the Egyptian won the 2019 African Footballer of the Year award, beat Bayern Munich's Jurgen Klinsmann and Ajax's Jari Litmanen to the prize on December 24, 1995.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.