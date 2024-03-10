Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on how he found out about Jurgen Klopp decision and whether it will affect his own future

Mohamed Salah has revealed how he found out Jurgen Klopp was leaving Liverpool and has opened up on whether the manager's decision will affect his own future at Anfield.

Klopp surprised everybody – including his own players – when he announced in January that he will be walking away at the end of the season after nine years in charge.

"The manager's agent was there at the training ground and I thought: 'Oh, he's renewing his contract'," Salah said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"Five minutes before the meeting, Virgil [van Dijk] said: 'Do you know what the meeting is about?' I said 'no'. He said: 'The manager is leaving'."

Salah has played a huge part of Liverpool's success under Klopp, having moved to the club from Roma in 2017.

The Egyptian forward was wanted by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad last summer, with a bid of £150 million reportedly tabled by the Pro League club.

That was turned down by Liverpool, but the Saudis are set to renew their interest in the 31-year-old at the end of the season.

Asked whether Klopp's exit would affect his own future, Salah said: "No. It's part of life now, that everything moves. Players have left already, very important players. The manager is also very important for the club and is leaving.

"One day I will leave the club, but no [Klopp leaving doesn't affect my future]."

Salah's current contract at Liverpool runs until 2025.

