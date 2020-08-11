Livingston sign Jason Holt as boss Gary Holt demands improvement

Livingston have signed former Hearts and Rangers midfielder Jason Holt.

The 27-year-old left Ibrox in the summer after spending the past two seasons out on loan, at Fleetwood and St Johnstone.

Holt has signed a two-year deal and could face Motherwell on Wednesday after manager Gary Holt warned he was set to ring the changes as he demanded his team “get ugly” after a poor start to the season.

Livi travel to Fir Park on the back of a 4-1 home defeat by Hibernian and with both sides looking for their first point after two matches.

Holt told LFC Live: “We have to put things right because if we keep playing like we did on Saturday then it’s a long season and not one that’s going to be profitable.

“We have got to get back to basics and being responsible on the pitch, and take responsibility off the pitch, which is my role.

“But, see, if I have got the jersey, you ain’t getting it off me. I have to do something bad to get it taken off me, so I could chap the door and say, ‘Hang on a minute, why am I not playing?’

“Come Wednesday, I don’t think there’s too many that could chap my door and say, ‘Why am I not playing?’ They only have to look at Saturday’s game.”

Holt also felt Livi lost sight of their identity as a hard-working side during the first half of their opening defeat by St Mirren.

“We have to get back to the principles we are known for,” he said.

“We will set out to get back to work, get back to basics, get ugly, get hurt, get the desire to represent the jersey.”