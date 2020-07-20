Livingston sign Polish keeper Max Stryjek on three-year deal
By PA Staff
Polish goalkeeper Max Stryjek has joined Livingston on a three year-deal.
The West Lothian club confirmed that the 24-year-old has arrived from National League side Eastleigh.
Warsaw-born Stryjek moved to Sunderland from MKS Polonia as a youth in 2013, and had loan spells at Boston United, Accrington Stanley and Eastleigh, before joining ‘The Spitfires’ permanently last summer.
Stryjek represented Poland at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.
