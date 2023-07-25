Louis Saha: 'Newcastle could win the titles with Sadio Mane'

Louis Saha believes Newcastle United could become a force to be reckoned with if they can sign a player with an elite winning mentality.

The former Fulham, Manchester United, Everton and France striker suggests Sadio Mane as the man who could make the difference between becoming a good team or a champion-level side.

"Newcastle United need world-class players now, despite their amazing season, but they need players who have won titles and know how to win trophies," Saha tells Betway.

Louis Saha thinks Sadio Mane is needed at Newcastle (Image credit: Chris Lobina /Allsport)

"That's the club's next step, and players like Sadio Mane can definitely help and provide inspiration to the team to take them to the next level."

Mane is said to be considering his future following a tough first season at Bayern Munich. The Senegalese won the Bundesliga with the German giants, but fans had expected more of a player who was previously exceptional at Liverpool and Southampton in the Premier League.

Mane suffered losses of form and fitness throughout his first year in Bavaria and was also involved in a reported physical altercation with team-mate Leroy Sane after a game. The 31-year-old is open to a move away and Newcastle have been touted as a potential suitor. Saha warns that failure to sign big players when times are good can lead to a drop in standards at the worst possible time.

"It's necessary to have players like Mane's calibre to help them get through competitions," Saha adds.

Could Sadio Mane be useful to Newcastle United? (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

"Newcastle United need to be careful because clubs like Leicester City did not bring in the right characters and look where they ended up. A signing like Mane would be bringing in the right character who can help win on the biggest stages."

Newcastle stunned many football fans by qualifying for the Champions League last season. While people had expected the Magpies to improve following their Saudi takeover, they're ahead of schedule under boss Eddie Howe. Yet the ambition is ultimately to win titles and Saha thinks Mane could be the man to deliver silverware to a team who last lifted a title, the Fairs Cup, back in 1969.

More Newcastle United stories

Newcastle United transfer news is ramping up, with the Magpies' ability to spend big coming into focus this summer.

Kieran Tierney's saga is ongoing with the Scot still linked with Newcastle. Tino Livramento of Southampton is on the radar, too, while Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips are both in the crosshairs.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's interest in Kieran Tierney could unlock Alexander Isak to play more of a "Thierry Henry role".