Lucy Bronze confirms Lyon departure

Lucy Bronze has revealed she will leave Lyon when her contract expires this month – but the England international has not announced her next move.

The 28-year-old right-back signed a short-term deal to cover the remainder of the Women’s Champions League, which has been reduced to a 10-day tournament in Spain after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But, having been at Lyon since 2017, Bronze confirmed she is set to depart at the end of the competition – with the holders facing Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

“I won’t be staying at Lyon, I know that for sure,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I’ve obviously got links to (Manchester) City having played there before Lyon and having had a house there, but people will always make that assumption I guess.”

Bronze played for City for three seasons before moving to France, where she has since won two league titles and two Champions League medals.

Capped 81 times by England, she won the Silver Ball at the 2019 Women’s World Cup following the Lionesses’ run to the semi-finals.

Bronze will play under Sarina Wiegman when the Holland coach takes over as England boss next year. (Richard Sellers/PA)

Phil Neville was in charge for that tournament but will step down next year to be replaced by current Holland boss Sarina Wiegman.

“A lot of the girls have spoken with each other already and we are all excited,” Bronze said of Wiegman’s appointment.

“You look at her pedigree and what she has done with the Dutch national team. She has literally done what we want to do, she’s made back-to-back finals and she’s won a trophy as well.”