Madrid star Isco: This could be the best form of my career

Isco feels he is in the best moment of his career after helping Real Madrid to a 6-2 demolition of Deportivo La Coruna.

James Rodriguez scored twice on the road but midfielder Isco stole the headlines on Wednesday with his performance as Madrid stayed level on points alongside LaLiga titleholders Barcelona atop the table.

Isco scored and set up another to ensure Madrid bounced back from last week's Clasico defeat to Barca in the best way possible.

And afterwards, the Spain international revelled: "It could be [my best form], I am very comfortable and with these players everything is a lot easier, I am very happy with how everything went.

"It was a very complete game from all of the team, on a collective and individual level, and this is shown by the scoreline."

Isco, who played in the absence of rested duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos while Gareth Bale is injured, added: "It is great to have 23 players in a squad who can all start, and you see that when the team gets rotated. The key thing is that whoever plays we don't see any respite and for the Real Madrid squad is one of the best in the world.



"I feel really happy here and with this group everything comes easy. I'm thrilled with how things are going. Each club has their starting line-up and it is important that when other players step in that they play well. We work hard to make the most of the chances that the boss gives us."