Maguire calls on United to bounce back from Bournemouth setback

Harry Maguire says Manchester United must quickly make amends for the latest disappointment of a dreadful start to the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have picked up just five Premier League points from the last 18 available after slipping to Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth.

United appeared to be building some momentum on the back of three successive away wins in three different competitions but their mini-revival was ended at the Vitality Stadium by former player Joshua King.

The south coast setback leaves the Red Devils with only 13 points from 11 top-flight games – their lowest total at this stage of a season for 33 years – and piles pressure back on manager Solskjaer.

Defender Maguire offered no excuses for defeat in Dorset and is demanding an immediate response during Thursday’s Europa League clash against Partizan Belgrade and Sunday’s league meeting with Brighton.

“Of course it’s a setback. It’s a defeat, we don’t like defeats,” the England international told manutd.com.

“Wherever we play, we go to play for three points. It’s disappointing.

“The four away games in 11 days, or whatever it is, is tough for the boys. But no excuses we felt good physically, we felt good mentally. We were going in with confidence.

“We’ve got to now get our heads down and we look forward to Thursday and then another big game before the international break where we must bounce back.”

Centre-back Maguire and manager Solskjaer were both critical of United’s lack of quality in attacking areas.

Substitute Mason Greenwood went closest against the Cherries when he struck a post with eight minutes remaining.

Solskjaer has backed forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to regularly find the net and played down the prospect of recruiting offensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.

“To win games, you need to score goals and I’m sure Anthony and Marcus are going to get their share of goals,” said the Norwegian.

“We need more creativity but we’ve got loads of players here in the squad who could create more.

“It’s not just looking outside (in the transfer market), we have to deal with what we have.”

Bournemouth’s first victory in five league games was built on a third successive clean sheet, while King’s solo effort was the club’s first goal in 359 minutes of action.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe, who saw his team concede in each of their opening eight league fixtures, has challenged his players to maintain their improved displays at the back.

“We’re very pleased with our past three defensive performances,” said Howe.

“We have to do it on a consistent basis. Three games isn’t enough. We have to be looking after 20 to 25 games and showing a vast improvement from last season to really say we’ve turned a corner.

“It’s early steps but the signs look good.”