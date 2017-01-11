Makelele joins Clement at Swansea

Claude Makelele has joined Swansea City as assistant coach to new boss Paul Clement.



Two-time Premier League winner Makelele and Clement worked together at Chelsea and under Carlo Ancelotti at Paris Saint-Germain, while the former France international has managerial experience with Bastia in Ligue 1.



A feted defensive midfielder in his playing days, Makelele will be looked upon to shore up a Swansea back line that has conceded more goals than any other side in the top flight this season.



Leaking 45 goals in 20 games has contributed to Swansea's slide down the table. The Swans are 19th, but just a point adrift of fourth-bottom Crystal Palace, who they beat 2-1 shortly after Clement had been confirmed as Bob Bradley's successor.



Makelele's appointment is Clement's latest in a sweeping change of Swansea's backroom staff that saw club legend Alan Curtis removed from first-team duties.



Swansea were eliminated by the Premier League's bottom club Hull City in the FA Cup last weekend and will face Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday without Neil Taylor, who is set for an undetermined spell out of action after fracturing his cheekbone in training.