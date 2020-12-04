Mamelodi Sundowns part ways with trio

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that the club has parted ways with trio Anthony Laffor, Wayne Arendse, and Katlego Otladisa.

Laffor joined Masandawana in 2012 from SuperSport United and spent eight seasons with the club, scoring 30 goals and assisting a further 18 from 170 appearances across all competitions, winning eleven trophies, five league titles, two Telkom Knockouts, two Nedbank, one Champions League, and the Super Cup.

Arendse joined the Brazilians also in 2012 from Santos and went on to feature 170 times in all competitions, while bagging 12 goals and two assists in the process, bagging 11 winners medals and become one of the most decorated players to come out of the Western Cape in the Premier Soccer League era.

Meanwhile, Otladisa joined Sundowns from Platinum Stars in 2018 and spent two seasons out on loan at Cape Umoya and Ajax Cape Town, where he made 14 appearances in all competitions while scoring two goals.

Sundowns have released the following statement on the matter:

Mamelodi Sundowns are sad to announce that they are parting ways with Anthony Laffor, Wayne Arendse, and Katlego Otladisa.

“Snoti” joined Masandawana in 2012 from SuperSport United, he has spent eight seasons with the club and made more than a hundred and seventy appearances, scoring thirty goals.

Throughout his stay with the Brazilians, he has given all his best and has always pulled through for the club. In his tenure at Chloorkop, the Liberian has won eleven trophies; five league titles, two Telkom Knockouts, two Nedbank, one Champions League, and the Super Cup.

The Liberian will be remembered for all those goals he scored in the dying minutes for Masandawana and who can forget the two goals he scored building up to the final of the Champions League. The goal against Zesco and the one against Zamalek in the first leg of the final.

Wayne Arendse joined the Brazilians also in 2012 from Santos who were relegated and went on to grab a hundred and seventy appearances. Before joining the club the Cape town born defender had never won any trophies and his stay at the club saw him bag eleven winners medals and become one of the most decorated players to come out of the Western Cape in the Premier Soccer League era.

The defender has also played a role in scoring goals for Masandawana as he has found the back of the net on twelve occasions. His first goal for the club came against Chippa United and his last one came in the Nedbank Cup against Vaal University of Technology.

Katlego Otladisa was spotted whilst playing for Platinum Stars and in January 2018 he made the move to join the Brazilians. The youngster was sent out on loan twice to gain some game time, he was first loaned out to Cape Umoya (now Cape United) and later to Ajax Cape Town (now Cape Town Spurs).

Mamelodi Sundowns would like to wish you all the best in your future endeavours and we are proud of the contribution you have given to the club.