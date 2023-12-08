Jadon Sancho exit from Manchester United draws closer as Borussia Dortmund offer attacker in exchange: report

Manchester United will be presented with a swap deal involving Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen of Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report from Bild, a meeting in Dortmund today will explore the possibility of the two wingers changing clubs. Dortmund, who value their Netherlands attacker at £25 million, are looking to bring back Sancho to the club where he previously thrived.

The winger looks set to leave Manchester United less than three years after joining them in a £73million deal from the Bundesliga outfit.

Sancho has registered 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances at Old Trafford before his public fallout with head coach Erik ten Hag in September that’s left him frozen out of the side.

After Man Utd’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal, the Man Utd head coach called out Sancho in a post-match press conference, saying that his training has not been up to standard. Sancho released a subsequent social media post in which he claimed he had been made a ‘scapegoat’. He has been banished from the first-team for his words and refusal to apologise to Ten Hag.

But Dortmund are among the European clubs eyeing a potential move for him, while they believe that they can sweeten the deal by offering Malen in exchange.

Their forward is with Dutch agency SEG whose clientele includes Ten Hag, Rasmus Hojlund, and Sofyan Amrabat. The firm has been at the forefront of a lot of the club’s latest deals and it’s thought that they will look to facilitate a deal to bring Malen to Man Utd.

Sancho first joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 as a 17-year-old and went on to spend four seasons at the club, netting 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 matches, while winning the German Cup and German Super Cup.

He earned a mega-money move to Man Utd but could not find form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick, as well as Ten Hag.

