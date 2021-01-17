Man Utd transfer news: Juventus line up summer swoop for former player Paul Pogba

Juventus are weighing up a move to re-sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to reports.

The France international joined United from Juventus for a then-world record fee of £89m in the summer of 2016.

Pogba has had plenty of ups and downs at Old Trafford since then, but his time at the club could be coming to an end.

The midfielder is out of contract in 2022 and United are supposedly willing to cash in on him this summer.

Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have both been linked with Pogba in the past, and his contract status could make him more affordable for both clubs.

According to Calciomercato , Juve are preparing to launch a bid for their former player at the end of the season.

The Serie A champions are eyeing a cash-plus-player deal, although United previously rejected swaps involving Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic.

However, the Red Devils could be more open to such suggestions given Pogba will have only 12 months remaining on his contract in the summer.

For now, the France international insists he is fully focused on United’s title challenge.

Pogba has returned to form in recent weeks, helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to top spot ahead of Sunday’s crunch clash with Liverpool.

"That's why I came here. That's why I came back here. It was to go and win,” he told Sky Sports .

"Obviously when you come you want to win straight away. But things happen. You try to build, and sometimes things happen you didn't expect, but it's for a good reason.

"Maybe this year we can win it, who knows? It made us improve, know about ourselves, get more experience, so everything happened for a reason.

"In my head you always want to win the first year, second year, the third year, but it's not as easy as it seems. You have teams that have been great as well, our neighbours have been great, everyone is building teams, buying top players, so obviously this league is the best league in the world, and you know it's not going to be easy.

"I've been feeling very good, myself, physically and mentally as well. And I've been playing, and when you play you get your form. It's a huge difference when you start one game, and don't play the other one, or if you don't play for a few games.

"The team always help the players to be in good form, so the team has been playing very well, helping me and trusting me, with the staff too.

"So I just have to focus on myself and give my best on the pitch. In the left, the right, the middle, striker, defender, wherever I am on the pitch I give my best, that's all I can do for my team."

The new issue of FourFourTwo is out now and available to buy online.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

TRANSFERS 5 things you need to know about Manchester United signing Amad Diallo

INTERVIEW Former Arsenal midfielder Denilson remembers crippling loneliness which ruined his Gunners career

QUIZ! Can you name every club Ian Wright scored against in the Premier League?