Manchester City announce Oasis collaboration with players impersonating Liam Gallagher

Football and music can make for uncomfortable bedfellows at times, but they can come together to create memorable moments or clobber worth having.

Manchester City and Oasis have capitalised on their connection. With the rock titans gearing up for their mammoth reunion tour and Pep Guardiola’s team starting to look more like themselves, now is the perfect time for a new collaboration.

A new limited edition capsule collection celebrates the debut Oasis album, ‘Definitely Maybe’, with a rather fetching batch of Oasis-inspired Man City merchandise.

City and Oasis bring it on down

The Manchester City x Oasis capsule collection (Image credit: Manchester City FC)

“The range features City and Oasis branded t-shirts, hoodies and bucket hats with two T-shirts being inspired by Oasis music posters from the 90s,” says the Man City club website.

The collection consists of a bucket hat, t-shirt and hoody featuring the Oasis logo and Man City badge in sky blue, but the main event is a pair of tour poster-inspired t-shirts pairing Oasis song titles with iconic images of City legends in action.

Rodri models the Manchester City x Oasis capsule collection (Image credit: Manchester City FC)

“Up in the Sky features an image of Erling Haaland‘s incredible goal against Borussia Dortmund and Slide Away has the image of Rodri’s knee slide celebration from his UEFA Champions League final winner in 2023 which helped City complete a historic Treble,” reads the club website.

The collaboration has been announced with a killer gallery of photography featuring City stars including Haaland, Rodri and Josko Gvardiol giving it large in their best Liam Gallagher poses and fancy new togs.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Haaland has scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season but City have struggled to recapture their formidable form from previous campaigns.

While their awful mid-season spell can’t entirely be explained away by the absence of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who is also ranked at number one in FourFourTwo’s list of the best players in the world right now, his injury has undeniably been a costly one for Guardiola.

Manchester City x Oasis capsule collection (Image credit: Manchester City FC)

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has frequently been seen at Man City matches throughout his career and the club has stepped up its collaboration with the band since the tour was announced.

City’s fourth shirt is also inspired by ‘Definitely Maybe’ and features typography created by Noel Gallagher.

The capsule collection is available at Man City’s club stores at the Etihad Stadium and in the Manchester Arndale shopping centre as well as online. If you’re a City fan, those t-shirts are a must-have!

Manchester City take on Leyton Orient this week in FA Cup action as the fourth round begins.