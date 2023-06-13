Manchester City demand Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma in swap deal for Bernardo Silva - report

Manchester City will only contemplate selling Bernardo Silva to Paris Saint-Germain this summer if two Italian stars are included in a part-exchange deal.

That is according to French outlet Footmercato, who claim PSG are now considering whether they would be willing to allow both Gianluigi Donnarumma, 24, and Marco Verratti, 30, to move to Manchester City, as per Pep Guardiola's demands.

Guardiola is said to be keen to add more depth to his treble-winning squad this summer, with a top-quality goalkeeper and a deep-lying playmaker top of his wish list. Current squad options include German gloveman Stefan Ortega, who is considered good but not world class, and midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has endured an injury-ravaged year since joining from Leeds United.

Donnarumma would provide serous competition to Ederson between the sticks, while Verratti would jostle with Champions League hero Rodri for a spot at the base of City's midfield.

Despite winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League this term, Guardiola is keen to spend heavy improving his squad this summer, with Arsenal having pushed his side close in the title race last season.

City are also looking to compensate for the expected loss of Ilkay Gundogan, who should depart after seven glittering years at the Etihad, as well as Joao Cancelo, who spent the latter part of the season on loan at German giants Bayern Munich.