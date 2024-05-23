Manchester City demand £50m for wantaway star: report

Manchester City are facing tough competition this summer to keep hold of their key stars.

Pep Guardiola's side won a fourth consecutive Premier League title last week after losing just three games in the top flight all season.

Having won a whopping 10 trophies in the past four seasons, the Blues will once again look to refresh their squad and one player has been touted for an exit.

WATCH | The One Player Manchester City Need To Sign Next

Much like last year, it is Bernardo Silva whose name has been continuously linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Football Insider states that French giants Paris Saint-Germain are once again pushing to land Silva in the off-season.

With a £50million release clause in his current deal with Manchester City, it is thought the Premier League winners will hope to retain most of that fee should a transfer be agreed.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PSG boss Luis Enrique is thought to be a 'big fan' of Silva and believes signing him will kick off a new era as they prepare for life without Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona are also thought to be interested in the Portugal international but the report states how they could be troubled by the required fee needed to lure him away.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

The 29-year-old has been something of a revelation since his move from Monaco back in 2017 and has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Clearing up the rumours on his future last year, Silva did add how he was happy with the Blues but admitted things can change.

"The Saudi League improvement has been massive, it’s because of the investment and from what we hear it’s not going to stop," he told reporters in the Middle East.

"Future in Saudi? For now, I’m focused on City, very happy playing European football, which in my opinion is the highest level."

City lifted another Premier League title last weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Manchester City stories

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne makes future plans clear, after negotiating move away from Premier League: report



Manchester City brace themselves as key player could leave for Saudi Arabia: report



Premier League giants circling as Wolves slap mammoth price tag on star winger: report