Manchester City 'to offer Erling Haaland huge pay rise' amid Real Madrid interest

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a bumper new deal for star striker Erling Haaland amid interest from Real Madrid and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

The Norwegian scored 52 goals in 53 appearances last season as City won the treble and has six in as many games this term after hitting a hat-trick in Saturday's 5-1 win over Fulham.

The 23-year-old is central to City's plans and already earns around £375,000 a week, but the Premier League champions are keen to improve the terms on his contract to avoid losing him in the near future.

Real Madrid hold a long-standing interest in the former Borussia Dortmund forward, while Saudi Arabia would love to add the Norwegian to the growing list of star players in their Pro League.

According to the Mirror, City could increase Haaland's wages to £600,000 per week in order to keep him at the Etihad.

Haaland was named Men's Player of the Year by UEFA at the Champions League draw on Friday and has already scored over 200 goals in his short career.

"It's true that you shouldn't speak too much about individual awards," he said. "It's true because it's a team sport… [but] It's always nice when someone appreciates what you're doing on the pitch, so I'm really proud.

"Of course, it means a lot to me. It's not the main focus, but it still means a lot."

City top the Premier League with 12 points after winning all four of their games in the competition so far this season.

