Manchester City transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo offered as an alternative to Harry Kane

Manchester City’s search for a goalscorer has taken a fresh twist, with Cristiano Ronaldo presented as an alternative to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

According to The Mirror, Jorge Mendes has offered his client to a host of Europe’s top clubs as he seeks a move away from Juventus.

Although Ronaldo is believed to be available for just £25million, Man City are still determined to bring Kane to the club before the transfer window closes.

Since Sergio Aguero left at the end of his contract, the Premier League champions have focused all of their energies on making Kane their new star striker.

He has made it clear to Tottenham that he intends to leave this summer, even failing to report for pre-season training on time, but an agreement is yet to be reached.

Spurs are reportedly holding out for a fee of £150million, which would smash the British record set by Jack Grealish’s recent move to the Etihad.

In contrast, Ronaldo would represent a cheaper, short-term solution as Mendes looks to engineer the Portuguese international's departure from Serie A.

Carlo Ancelotti has already confirmed that the 36-year-old won’t be returning to Real Madrid, where he cemented his status as one of the best players of all time, scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances.

Even as he enters the final stages of an illustrious career, Ronaldo continues to perform at an exceptionally high level, winning the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

But Kane would be a much better fit for Pep Guardiola’s plans, combining excellent touch, vision and finishing skills.

He was notably missing from the Tottenham team on Sunday as they met Man City for their opening game of the season and Nuno Espirito Santo’s first as manager.

In Kane’s absence, the home side emerged victorious, with Heung-min Son scoring the decisive goal early in the second half.