Manchester City transfer news: English champions plot players-plus-cash deal for Harry Kane

Manchester City are plotting a sensational players-plus-cash swoop for Tottenham striker Harry Kane, according to reports.

The England captain is keen to seek pastures new this summer after a disappointing season in north London.

At one point Spurs looked set to mount a Premier League title challenge under Jose Mourinho, but the Portuguese was sacked in April as his team slid down the standings.

A seventh-place finish means Tottenham will be absent from the Champions League next term for a second season on the bounce.

Despite his team’s struggles, Kane ended the campaign as the Premier League’s leading goalscorer and assist-provider.

Several sides are thought to be interested in acquiring him, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will not let his prized asset leave on the cheap, particularly as Kane has another three years left on his contract.

As such, City are exploring different proposal options, with Pep Guardiola’s side determined to win the race for Kane’s signature.

According to The Sun , the Premier League champions are willing to offer Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in part-exchange for Kane.

Guardiola has yet to be convinced that Jesus is capable of playing week in, week out for a team competing for silverware on multiple fronts.

Sterling, meanwhile, ended the season in poor form and has yet to agree a new deal to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

With his current contract set to expire in 2023, City could let the England international depart this summer.

Tottenham are holding out for £150m for Kane, but City hope that the offer of Sterling and Jesus would bring the price down significantly.

However, both players would have to agree personal terms with Spurs before any sort of swap deal could be completed.

It is unclear whether Sterling in particular would accept a move to a club outside the Champions League.

