Manchester City leading race to sign record-breaking wonderkid: report

Manchester City are leading the race for a record-breaking wonderkid ahead of the summer transfer window.

Though Manchester City aren't necessarily renowned for bringing young players through, with Phil Foden and Rico Lewis the only notable players from the last few years to make the step-up to the first team, one European prodigy has caught the attention of the club's recruitment team.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.It, Manchester City are leading the race to sign AC Milan forward Francesco Camarda, a record-breaking Italian who is attracting serious attention from around Europe.

Lewis is one of just a handful of young players to make the grade at City (Image credit: Isaac Parkin - MCFC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Camarda became the youngest-ever Serie A player when he debuted for AC Milan at 15 years and 260 days of age in November 2023, coming on in the 83rd minute during a 1-0 win against Fiorentina. He has made another appearance in the top flight of Italian football this term, though the majority of his gametime has come in Milan's U19 team.

Yet to sign a professional contract with Milan, Camarda is a tall forward with bundles of potential and Manchester City are interested in developing the youngster under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City aren't the only club interested, in Camarda, though, with Chelsea and Arsenal also both looking to strike a deal for the young Italian. A move elsewhere in Europe isn't out of the question, either.

Camarda debuted for Milan at 15-years-old (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to Brexit and FIFA rules, players under the age of 18 cannot be internationally transferred, though Camarda is permitted to sign for another club elsewhere in Europe now he has turned 16.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite the interest in Camarda, AC Milan are reportedly confident in retaining the forward for the rest of his teenage years at least. In Italy, players aged 16 are able to sign professional deals, while in the UK the earliest is 17. That could play well into Milan's hands, who have the potential tie him down to a contract with a hefty release clause.

Camarda is valued at €10m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester City stories

Meet the Manchester City coaches behind the GENIUS set-piece corner routine John Stones scored from vs Liverpool

Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from games between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City?

Erling Haaland an injury doubt for Manchester City vs Arsenal.