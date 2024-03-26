Manchester City leading race to sign record-breaking wonderkid: report
Manchester City are looking to hoover up the best young talent from across Europe
Manchester City are leading the race for a record-breaking wonderkid ahead of the summer transfer window.
Though Manchester City aren't necessarily renowned for bringing young players through, with Phil Foden and Rico Lewis the only notable players from the last few years to make the step-up to the first team, one European prodigy has caught the attention of the club's recruitment team.
According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.It, Manchester City are leading the race to sign AC Milan forward Francesco Camarda, a record-breaking Italian who is attracting serious attention from around Europe.
Camarda became the youngest-ever Serie A player when he debuted for AC Milan at 15 years and 260 days of age in November 2023, coming on in the 83rd minute during a 1-0 win against Fiorentina. He has made another appearance in the top flight of Italian football this term, though the majority of his gametime has come in Milan's U19 team.
Yet to sign a professional contract with Milan, Camarda is a tall forward with bundles of potential and Manchester City are interested in developing the youngster under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City aren't the only club interested, in Camarda, though, with Chelsea and Arsenal also both looking to strike a deal for the young Italian. A move elsewhere in Europe isn't out of the question, either.
Due to Brexit and FIFA rules, players under the age of 18 cannot be internationally transferred, though Camarda is permitted to sign for another club elsewhere in Europe now he has turned 16.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Despite the interest in Camarda, AC Milan are reportedly confident in retaining the forward for the rest of his teenage years at least. In Italy, players aged 16 are able to sign professional deals, while in the UK the earliest is 17. That could play well into Milan's hands, who have the potential tie him down to a contract with a hefty release clause.
Camarda is valued at €10m by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester City stories
Meet the Manchester City coaches behind the GENIUS set-piece corner routine John Stones scored from vs Liverpool
Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from games between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City?
Erling Haaland an injury doubt for Manchester City vs Arsenal.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1