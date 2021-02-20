Manchester City transfer news: Sergio Aguero unclear about future

Sergio Aguero admits that he still doesn’t know what's next for him, with his Manchester City deal expiring in June.

Injury has restricted the striker to just nine appearances this season – only five in the league – and he hasn’t played since the 3-1 win at Chelsea in early January. His two goals came in the Champions League group stage.

However, Pep Guardiola has suggested that Aguero, who was on the bench for the recent wins over Tottenham and Everton, could return to action on Sunday as City, who lead the league by ten points from arch-rivals Manchester United, travel to Arsenal.

A bona fide legend in the blue half of Manchester, the 32-year-old has been at the Etihad stadium for the past decade, banging in over 250 goals and becoming the top-scoring non-English player in Premier League history. Of course, he’ll forever be remembered for the dramatic winner against QPR in 2012 which sealed City’s first title in 44 years.

"The first thing I want to do is play,” said Aguero, speaking to Spanish YouTuber Ibai Llanos, “and at the end of the season we will see."

Barcelona are rumoured to be one of a number of teams interested in signing Aguero should he be available in the summer. The Argentine earned his move to City in 2011 after starring in La Liga for Atletico Madrid.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Liverpool need to focus on the Champions League – but how will it affect their Premier League campaign?

INTERVIEW David Ginola: “People said I was more focused on modelling and L’Oreal – I wanted to prove them wrong”

QUIZ Can you name the Europa League top scorers of every season since 2010?