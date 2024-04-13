Manchester City want Brazilian wonderkid, in £18m move: report

Manchester City are keen to bring in another exciting young forward player this summer, with the Sky Blues reportedly leading the race to sign a highly rated Brazilian attacker.

City won the treble last season and are in contention for all three trophies again this term.

Pep Guardiola's side thrashed Luton Town 5-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to return to the top of the table, with title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool both in action on Sunday.

Gustavo Nunes in action for Gremio in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their dominance in recent times, City are keen to keep strengthening, with a special focus on youth development.

And according to The Sun, the Premier League champions are leading Arsenal and Liverpool in the race to sign Gremio's attacking midfielder Gustavo Nunes.

The 18-year-old has only made a handful of appearances for Gremio, the club where Ronaldinho emerged in the late 1990s, but has already impressed watching scouts with some eye-catching performances.

Gremio are keen to hang on to their young star, who is under contract at the Porto Alegre club until 2028, but Manchester City are reportedly ready to offer £18m when the transfer window opens this summer.

The teenager, who is affecionately known as Gustavinho, impressed in the Copa Sao Paulo de Juniores for Gremio's youth side last year, alerting the attention of a number of scouts from English clubs.

That includes City, with the Sky Blues stepping up their presence in South America, having already signed Argentine attacker Claudio Echeverri from River Plate in January.

