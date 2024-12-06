Manchester City to SELL summer signing, in bid to re-energise squad: report
Manchester City are way off the pace in the title race, with a summer signing looking like a sacrifice next summer
Manchester City are about to get ruthless with a player they've only just signed, and move him on next summer.
The champions have endured a difficult season thus far, losing Rodri to an ACL injury in September and struggling to cope without the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner. Pep Guardiola went seven games without a win recently in all competitions – the longest stretch of his managerial career.
January is expected to be busy for Manchester City, who are looking to bring in reinforcements to compete for trophies – but one major outgoing could be as eye-catching as any new buy.
Manchester City looking to sell recent signing
City have come under significant criticism in recent weeks, with an ageing squad said to be to blame for the current rut.
Several of Guardiola's key stars are now over 30, including Mateo Kovacic, John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Kevin De Bruyne. Club captain Kyle Walker is 34, with many suggesting his time at the top level may now be limited.
Another 34-year-old who has come under fire is Ilkay Gundogan. The German was Guardiola's first buy in 2016 when he joined from Borussia Dortmund, becoming an integral part of the Citizens' success before he left for Barcelona in 2023, after winning the Treble.
Gundogan – ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now – moved back over the summer on a free transfer but now, InterLive reports that Guardiola is looking to kickstart a “technical revolution” and will get rid of the midfielder for a second time.
Inter Milan are said to be interested in Gundogan, who has failed to recapture anything like his form from the first time around at the Etihad Stadium, as they look to take advantage of another free transfer after picking up the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Stefan de Vrij, Marcus Thuram, Piotr Zielinski and Mehdi Taremi in recent seasons.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, Gundogan still has plenty to give, potentially still at the top level, too. But given the problems that City currently face, he lacks the physicality he once had to play as a No.6 at this moment in time.
City looking to move on Gundogan is of no real surprise – and neither is Inter's interest. A move to Turkey may well appeal, too, given his ancestry.
The midfielder is worth €12 million, according to Transfermarkt. City take on Crystal Palace this weekend when Premier League action returns.
