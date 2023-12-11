Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag sack looming, with report claiming TWO things could lead to dismissal

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be sacked within the next week, after yet another humiliating defeat.

The Red Devils were humbled 3-0 at home to Bournemouth, with the Cherries recording their first-ever Old Trafford victory on Saturday in yet another nadir for Ten Hag. Anthony Martial's withdrawal was cheered by fans, with the ground emptying well ahead of full-time.

In his Daily Mail column, ex-Premier League star Danny Murphy slammed the Dutch boss – and now the club themselves could act in the next seven days.

Manchester United's defeat to Bournemouth was humiliating (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mirror claims that two things have to happen in the next week or so to spell the end for Ten Hag: heavy defeats against Bayern Munich and Liverpool in their next two fixtures.

Manchester United host the German champions in their final Champions League group game, needing to beat Thomas Tuchel's side and hope that results go their way elsewhere. While that seems unlikely, a tougher test could yet remain on the horizon.

Liverpool host their northwest rivals next Sunday, having smashed them 7-0 at Anfield last season. Should any kind of repeat occur, it would be unlikely that Ten Hag would survive the fallout.

With rumours of disharmony within the squad, the writing may already be on the wall for United's current boss. Former captain Gary Neville, however, insisted at the weekend that his former side should stick with the Dutchman, despite the poor results.

Erik ten Hag needs a miracle to qualify from the Champions League group stage (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

"I hope that somehow Erik ten Hag can turn it around this season and he can improve what's happening at the moment, or else he will be in trouble as it's inevitable," Neville said. "We've seen it with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], Jose [Mourinho] and Louis van Gaal. But there's no way they should change Ten Hag this season. This idea of sacking him is an absolute nonsense. I wouldn't be in favour of that anyway.

"There's a lack of leadership and structure above him. I know people say, 'You can't blame the Glazers' – yes, you can! Because it's 10 years of failure and miserable recruitment."

