Manchester United fans cheer Anthony Martial substitution and flock for early exit in humiliating 3-0 loss to Bournemouth

Manchester United fans cheered after Anthony Martial's substitution against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday – and then flocked for the exits on a humiliating afternoon.

United found themselves a goal down inside five minutes as Dominic Solanke opened the scoring for the Cherries and Andoni Iraola's side went on to add two more in the second half without reply in an extraordinary encounter.

With his side 1-0 down, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag opted to send on summer signing Rasmus Hojlund in place of Martial early in the second half.

That change after 56 minutes brought cheers from the Old Trafford faithful, but it did not improve their team's fortunes as the visitors went two up shortly afterwards.

Philip Billing was the scorer as Bournemouth doubled their advantage after 68 minutes and Marcos Senesi stunned Old Trafford with a third five minutes after that.

And it could have been even worse for the Red Devils as Dango Ouattara saw an effort ruled out for a handball in added time when Bournemouth looked to have gone 4-0 up.

United have now dropped 12 points at home in the Premier League this season.

There were boos from the home fans at the break and again at the final whistle following another disappointing defeat for the Red Devils.

According to the BBC, Old Trafford was around half empty at full-time as the supporters showed their frustration with the team.

Ten Hag's side are still sixth in the table, but have lost seven of their 16 matches in the competition this season.

Bournemouth are up to 13th, eight points behind the Red Devils.

