Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim responds to Marcus Rashford's request for a ‘new challenge’

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has responded to Marcus Rashford, who took the footballing world by surprise yesterday after speaking out about a potential move away from his boyhood club.

The English forward revealed in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that he is “ready for a new challenge and the next steps". Rashford, alongside Alejandro Garnacho, was left out of the Manchester United squad last weekend as they beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim opened up this morning on his thoughts on Rashford's comments.

Ruben Amorim says Rashford’s new challenge is at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim reacts to his side's missed chance against Everton in the Premier League

Amorim, who ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, responded to Rashford’s suggestion that he needs a new challenge in a press conference this morning.

He said: “He is right. We have here a new challenge, the biggest in football, we are in a difficult situation. I hope all my players are ready.”

Marcus Rashford in action for Manchester United

Amorim also said: “I don't talk about the future we talk about the present. We are better with Marcus Rashford. This kind of club needs big talents – and he is a big talent."

He stated that he had not spoken to Rashford since the statement as it was a day off.

The Manchester United coach added: “What I want is to take the best of Marcus Rashford. We will try different things to push Rashford to the best levels that he has shown me in the past. I just want to help Marcus.”

According to odds from Betfair, Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to sign Rashford before the start of February. The odds suggest the second most-likely destination for Rashford is any Saudi Pro-League club, while Arsenal are third favourites for the Englishman and both Barcelona and Chelsea are 11/1 to sign him.

Amorim also suggested that the situation would not impact his squad stating “They focus on their jobs. They are focused on their job to win a place on this team so it has no impact on the team”.

Manchester United face Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-finals on Thursday with Amorim confirming Rashford and Garnacho are in contention to play if they train well.