Cristiano Ronaldo blocks Transfermarkt on Instagram, after finding out the price that they value him at

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has blocked Transfermarkt on Instagram, after finding out that they only value him at €75m.

The Portuguese striker was included in the website's Jorge Mendes XI of players who are represented by the superagent, playing as a striker in the side. In attacking midfield behind him, were Bernardo Silva, James Rodriguez and Angel Di Maria.

But despite being the second-most expensive player in the team, CR7 took exception to the valuation – perhaps because he wasn't worth more than €100m Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, who is nine years younger.

"He sent a message first to our social media guys," Christian Swartz, Tranfermarkt's coordinator, told The Athletic.

"They answered him, explained why, and told him 'The people in your own age group, you are by far the number one.' I think it was £30-50 million difference (between Ronaldo and the next player on the list), and then he sent some smilies, and then he blocked us."

Since this valuation, Ronaldo has moved to Manchester United for a considerably smaller amount than the £100m move he made from Real Madrid to Juventus. Soon to be 37, the Portuguese is showing little signs of slowing down, as he tries to rekindle his youth in the Premier League.

Ronaldo is now worth a respectable £30m on the site.

