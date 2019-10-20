Manchester United end Liverpool’s long winning run in Premier League

Liverpool’s Premier League winning run was ended one short of Manchester City’s record of 18 as they drew 1-1 at Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp’s dropped points for the first time since the derby draw at Everton on March 3 and here, the PA news agency looks back over their run.

The games

The run started with Roberto Firmino, left, and Sadio Mane scoring twice apiece against Burnley (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Liverpool 4 Burnley 2, March 10

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane scored twice apiece to set the ball rolling.

Fulham 1 Liverpool 2, March 17

James Milner’s penalty won it after Mane’s opener was cancelled out by Ryan Babel.

Liverpool 2 Tottenham 1, March 31

Toby Alderweireld, right, scores an unlucky own goal to hand Liverpool victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

It took a late Toby Alderweireld own goal to keep the Reds on track after Firmino and Lucas Moura traded goals.

Southampton 1 Liverpool 3, April 5

Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson overhauled Shane Long’s early opener.

Liverpool 2 Chelsea 0, April 14

Mane and Salah kept the run going.

Cardiff 0 Liverpool 2, April 21

10 of James Milner's last 12 #PL goals for Liverpool have come from the penalty spot, 9 of those coming away from home pic.twitter.com/OzHv9mlK23— Premier League (@premierleague) April 22, 2019

Georginio Wijnaldum opened the scoring and Milner’s spot-kick made sure.

Liverpool 5 Huddersfield 0, April 24

Keita opened the scoring before Mane and Salah scored twice apiece in the most emphatic of the 17 wins.

Newcastle 2 Liverpool 3, May 4

The Magpies levelled twice after goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Salah, but Divock Origi popped up with a late winner to keep the title race alive.

Liverpool 2 Wolves 0, May 12

Liverpool did their bit thanks to Mane’s double but City’s win at Brighton meant it was to no avail.

Victory over Wolves was not enough for Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool 4 Norwich 1, August 9

Liverpool began the new season exactly as they left off, building on Grant Hanley’s early own goal with strikes from Salah, Van Dijk and Origi.

Southampton 1 Liverpool 2, August 17

Mane and Firmino did the damage before Adrian’s error gifted Danny Ings a consolation.

Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1, August 24

Joel Matip’s header and Salah’s brace were enough despite Lucas Torreira’s late reply as Liverpool set a new club record.

Burnley 0 Liverpool 3, August 31

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deflected strike was ruled a Chris Wood own goal, before Mane and Firmino made the game safe.

Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1, September 14

Liverpool fell behind early to Jetro Willems’ cracker but Mane’s brace and a third from Salah turned the game round.

Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2, September 22

Alexander-Arnold got his goal, added to by Firmino, but there were nervy moments as N’Golo Kante halved the lead and Cesar Azpilicueta was denied by VAR.

Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1, September 28

Wijnaldum’s shot squirmed through goalkeeper Dean Henderson’s grasp as Liverpool won ugly.

Liverpool 2 Leicester 1, October 5

Another tense game was settled by Milner’s stoppage-time penalty after James Maddison cancelled out Mane’s opener.

Manchester United 1 Liverpool 1, October 20

Marcus Rashford’s first-half goal proved enough to end the run despite Adam Lallana’s late equaliser.

The players

Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, l-r, were ever-present in Liverpool’s winning run (Peter Byrne/PA)

Four players were ever-present for Liverpool’s winning sequence, including three of the back four.

Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson all started every game, with Joel Matip playing 13 games in the other centre-back spot but occasionally replaced by Dejan Lovren or Joe Gomez.

Salah was the other ever-present before missing the draw with United and, with nine goals, trailed only Mane with 13 as Liverpool’s leading scorer in that time.

Firmino scored six goals as the other member of the regular front three, with Origi also contributing.

Wijnaldum missed only one game in an otherwise much-changed midfield, with Henderson and Fabinho both regulars while Keita played a handful of games and Milner made only three starts but 11 appearances as a substitute.

With Adrian deputising in goal this season for the injured Alisson Becker, 21 players were used in total – with all bar Xherdan Shaqiri starting at least one game.

Eleven different Liverpool players scored in the run, in addition to three own goals from opposing players.