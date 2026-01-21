Quiz! Can you name Burnley's starting XI from Sean Dyche's famous 1 to 11 team against Liverpool in the Premier League in August 2021?

In August 2021, Sean Dyche named a starting 11 for Burnley's Premier League match against Liverpool that really caught the eye.

For the first time since the 1998/99 season, a Premier League team ran out wearing shirts numbered from 1 to 11 – just like the good old days. But how many of Burnley's starting line-up can you name in our new quiz?

There's no time limit here so you can dredge names up from the depths of your memory at your leisure. None of these players is obscure but you might be surprised at how recently one or two were playing at Turf Moor. Let us know how quickly you get them all in the comments.

