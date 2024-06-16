Manchester United face bidding war for Mason Greenwood as new club rivals Juventus to sign attacker: report

Manchester United are preparing to sell Mason Greenwood and now Valencia have entered the race to sign the youngster despite significant interest from Juventus.

The forward wishes to remain in Spain after his loan spell at Getafe and he may get his wish after La Liga outfit Valencia made a £25 million bid, reports the Mirror.

The 22-year-old has openly expressed his desire to continue his career in La Liga even though Juventus have indicated a willingness to meet Man Utd's valuation of up to £40 million with add-ons.

Greenwood enjoyed a productive season with Getafe, scoring 10 goals in 36 appearances. Although the Madrid-based side want to retain him, financial constraints have made it impossible for them to bring him back to the Coliseum.

Greenwood took to social media last month to send a message to Getafe fans after his loan finished, writing: "Incredibly grateful to the Getafe family and fans for an amazing season. Thank you for making me feel welcome and one of your own. I enjoyed every second, alongside my team-mates and club. A bitter-sweet ending, but it was a pleasure to play for you, I wish you all the best."

Spanish giants like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also reportedly shown interest in Greenwood, who is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood during a Champions League match against Young Boys in 2021. (Image credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

When Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired a 27.7 percent stake in the Red Devils, there was a belief that he might keep hold of the former England international.

The Ineos chief mentioned that a decision regarding Greenwood's future would be made at the end of the season.

Other clubs like Lazio, Napoli, and Juventus have all been reported as keen on purchasing the United academy graduate, but nothing substantial has come to fruition just yet.

