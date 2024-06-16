Manchester United face bidding war for Mason Greenwood as new club rivals Juventus to sign attacker: report

By
published

Manchester United may have their fair share of offers for Mason Greenwood, with a new club making an offer for the young forward

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has spent the season on loan with Getafe.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood spent last season on loan with Getafe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to sell Mason Greenwood and now Valencia have entered the race to sign the youngster despite significant interest from Juventus. 

The forward wishes to remain in Spain after his loan spell at Getafe and he may get his wish after La Liga outfit Valencia made a £25 million bid, reports the Mirror.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Jacque Talbot
Jacque Talbot

Jacque Talbot is a freelance football journalist who predominantly specialises in transfer stories and exclusives. He began his career in 2016 covering the world-renowned Sandbach United, of North West Counties fame, before earning a spot on the sports desks of national papers, where he bounced between several outlets such as Sportbible, the Express, Mirror, and Daily Star. An NCTJ graduate of the News Associates who swapped investigative journalism in the Costa del Sol for football reporting in Northern England, he first wrote for FourFourTwo in December 2023.