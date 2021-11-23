Manchester United: Gary Neville makes incredible Mauricio Pochettino claim - and names the two signings the PSG boss would make

Manchester United legend Gary Neville says that Mauricio Pochettino would leave PSG "tomorrow" for Old Trafford, given the chance.

The former Tottenham manager is heavily rumoured to be the favourite for the United job, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend. United have long coveted the Argentinian too, wanting him as long ago as when they initially offered the role to Solskjaer on an interim basis.

Now, Neville says the feeling is mutual.

“I think Mauricio Pochettino – although he’d never say it – would leave to come to Man Utd on a five-year deal tomorrow,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He’d look at that group of players, he’d look at the club and he’d realise he’d probably be able to achieve more than he wants at Manchester United in terms of a project.

“At PSG you are on a season by season, ‘you’ve got to win the Champions League or you’re out’, type of model. I don’t think that suits Pochettino. I think he would absolutely come to Manchester United on a five-year deal, with backing behind him.”

Neville was a keen supporter of Solskjaer, backing his former teammate to turn things around at Old Trafford. The Norwegian only won one of his final seven Premier League games, however, with the defeat to Watford coming as the final straw at the weekend.

The Sky pundit believes that despite the misfiring Red Devils squad, though, there are only two players that Pochettino would require to begin competing.

“I’m not saying Manchester United don’t need strengthening in a few areas but this is a very good group of players who should be able to achieve a lot,” Neville said.

“They are so talented, there’s a lot of youth, but they need someone to come in who is able to harness them. They need bringing together as a group, get them to believe in a way of playing and get some results before the end of the season.

“At the end of the season, I would imagine Manchester United are going to appoint a brand-new manager. He will have to take them forward. But I don’t think Manchester United need upheaval in the dressing room.

“They maybe need strengthening in central midfield. You could also argue there is a right-back issue developing and Aaron Wan-Bissaka needs some competition.

“But, other than that, I would say if Manchester United could get the players they have got fit on the pitch, they will have a great chance of winning a lot of football matches.”