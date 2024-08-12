Manchester United have the best opening day history in Premier League history: here's how the rest shapes up

By
published

Manchester United climbed to the top of the all-time Premier League opening day table last year, but Chelsea could reclaim top spot this weekend

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United, 2024
(Image credit: Alamy)
Jump To:

The opening weekend of the Premier League season will teach us more about the 20 sides in action than any amount of pre-season friendlies, leading to wonderfully kneejerk reactions across the country.

But if you need to feel like there's a little bit more on the line, then feast your eyes on the extremely important and oft talked-about all-time Premier League opening day league table to see where your team ranks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ClubPWDLGDPtsH
Manchester United32216538692.16
Chelsea32208437682.13
Liverpool321710529611.91
Manchester City26146622481.85
Arsenal321610627581.81
Ipswich Town5221181.6
Tottenham Hotspur32131188501.56
Wolves94231141.56
Newcastle United28115122381.36
Bournemouth6222081.33
Brentford3111-141.33
Everton32101210-6421.31
Leicester City165562201.25
Aston Villa3291013-6371.16
Brighton7223081.14
Fulham17476-2191.12
West Ham United277911-9301.11
Nottingham Forest11335-7121.09
Southampton246810-11261.08
Crystal Palace14356-6141

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.