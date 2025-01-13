Manchester United hesitance could mean they lose £42m target to Premier League rival: report

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is desperate to improve the left-hand side of his team

Manchester United could be about to lose ground in their race to sign one of Serie A's hottest talents.

Ruben Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - continues to earn plaudits at Old Trafford, especially after the Red Devils valiantly progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Diogo Dalot was dismissed in the clash with Arsenal and questions are continuing to be asked regarding Manchester United's left-hand side. One player has been touted for a move this summer with his stock ever rising in Italy.

Manchester United facing stiff competition from Chelsea and Liverpool for Lecce star Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu is wanted by a whole host of Premier League clubs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luke Shaw's inability to stay fit and Tyrell Malacia's problems mean Amorim is desperate for an attack-minded full-back who can help his side be more creative. Dalot and Malacia have both been tried and tested with a varying level of results.

That has prompted Manchester United to look further afield and Lecce defender Patrick Dorgu has been linked with a move to the Premier League, although Caught Offside say the Red Devils are facing competition from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Patrick Dorgu has three goals to his name this season (Image credit: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Dorgu, valued at £42m, would be a huge coup for Amorim and is a player who is also liked by clubs such as Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

The Denmark international – ranked at no.19 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season – already has four senior caps to his name and progressed through the academy at FC Nordsjaelland before moving to Italy in 2023.

Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system has been tipped as a tailor-made system for Dorgu to thrive in and a summer transfer is yet to be ruled out. Liverpool also like the Dane given Andy Robertson is fast approaching the tail-end of his career.

Chelsea too would love the chance to sign him but it seems that Manchester United are leading the chase. The report also states that Nuno Mendes and Milos Kerkez are still of interest to United.

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United needs to get bodies out of the door this summer and that way, players like Dorgu would be much easier to bring in. That being said, the wages at Old Trafford continue to cause problems and we can't see this one moving any quicker than the usual drawn-out sagas involving INEOS and transfers.

Manchester United are back in Premier League action on Thursday as they take on Southampton in a must-win clash at the Theatre of Dreams.