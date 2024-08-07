Manchester United in extraordinary midfield transfer hijack: report

Manchester United are hard at work trying to squeeze out Milan for the services of in-demand France international Youssouf Fofana - but may have a hard time convincing him to turn away from San Siro to head to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old midfielder was part of the France squad that reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024 before falling to eventual winners Spain.

Fofana has pulled up some impressive stats for Monaco over the past year, including ranking highly among top five European leagues for dribbling past players and playing forward-looking passes - so it's easy to see how he might fit in to Erik ten Hag's preferred style of play at Manchester United.

Emerson Royal move could help Manchester United secure Youssouf Fofana

Italian journalist Fabrizio Biasin writes in his Tutto Mercato round-up of the latest transfer news that AC Milan are still in pole position for Fofana's signature, but that United are attempting to hijack the move with Monaco said to be holding out for a fee in the region of €35m (£30m).

In fact, Biasin's exact wording is that: "Manchester United are trying to break their balls for Fofana, but the lad has given priority to the Rossoneri and, at the moment, does not intend to open up to other solutions. If he keeps his word, he will be Fonseca's real reinforcement in midfield."

Primarily used as a defensive midfielder by Monaco, Fofana nonetheless enjoyed a productive 2023/24 campaign, claiming four goals and four assists in 32 Ligue 1 appearances.

Tottenham's Emerson Royal looks Milan-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biasin adds that Milan are getting 'closer and closer' on a move for Tottenham's Brazilian international Emerson Royal.

The full-back was an increasingly marginalised figure in Ange Postecoglou's side last season, starting just four Premier League games after the turn of the new year as he found himself largely relegated to the bench.

A €15m (£12.9m) package including add-ons has reportedly been agreed for Royal's services - which may well reduce Milan's ability to meet Monaco's asking price for Fofana.

